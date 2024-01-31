The former McNair Presbyterian Church on Lewis Street has been renovated and turned into the new McNair Men’s Mission, which serves as an emergency shelter for homeless men. Submitted photos McNair Men’s Mission to hold open house, grand opening this Sunday McNair Men’s Mission to hold open house, grand opening this Sunday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The McNair Men’s Mission, a new emergency shelter for homeless men in the community, will hold an open house and grand opening celebration this Sunday, Feb. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

The Mission is located at the corner of Rawlings Street and Lewis Street in the former McNair Presbyterian Church, 503 Lewis St. The Mission’s purpose is to help homeless men be safe and to turn their lives around, according to Rev. Daniel McLean, president of the mission.

The Mission began in June of 2023 in collaboration with the City of Washington Court House. The city purchased the building and has transferred ownership to the Mission as a shelter for men. The building required significant changes in order to serve as a shelter.

“The major need was to be able to provide showers. Renovations were planned and began in September,” said McLean. “The Mission has decided to initially run on donations. Some of the largest donations so far have been the contribution of labor from many contractors. We would like to publicly express our gratitude to these contractors.”

These contractors include:

Blaine Bailey, demo, cement, drywall; Ken Kelley, design, drain plumbing, cement; Mike Bowen, electrical install; John Bogenrife, framing, vinyl floor install and trim finishing; Jon King, utility install, finish, doors; Mike Ballard, electrical advice; Adam Phillips, electrical install; Derrick Wade, supply plumbing and fixtures, water heater install; Nathan Roe, shower tile preparation; Brian Anthony, HVAC duct work; Scotty Frederick, painting walls and trim; Donnie Anders, drywall finishing; Mark Frump, drywall install; Brad Snively, HVAC exhaust; and Austin Schoellkopf, tile preparation and tiling walls and floor.

“Many of them have contributed the use of tools and have bought supplies as well,” said McLean. “We want to express our deep gratitude to them and encourage other to express their gratitude as well. Renovations are not complete primarily due to large delays by AES energy.”

The public is invited to visit the building on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. There will be light refreshments. A worship service will be held upstairs from 3:30-4 p.m.

“We continue to have a large need for monetary donations,” said McLean. “These can be made out to McNair Mens Mission and sent to PO Box 908, Washington Court House,Ohio 43160. We have not received our 501c3 certification yet. Several churches and Second Chance can accept donations for the Mission and give you a charitable receipt.”

McLean added, “We have had 13 different volunteers stay overnight, including pastors and city council members. Please accept our gratitude. We continue to have a need for men volunteers to spend at least one night a month. We are planning a more detailed training program for these volunteers. The position is quite minimal, comfortable, safe and rewarding.”

Please contact the McNair director Kellie Michael at (740) 463-6741 by text or phone, or email [email protected].

“We have had 16 different groups of people bring in evening meals since opening January 13,” said McLean. “The guys have said, ‘we are not used to eating this well.’”

For those who are interested in bringing a meal to the shelter and/or signing up for a regular schedule at the shelter, contact Michael at the information above. Other donation needs are listed on the McNair Mens Mission Facebook page.