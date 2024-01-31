Adena Health to hold run/walk for colon cancer awareness

CHILLICOTHE – It’s estimated that annually 150,000 Americans will be newly-diagnosed with colon cancer. Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable. So, why is it still the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States?

Adena Health is helping to raise awareness of the symptoms, prevention, screenings, and treatment of colon cancer by hosting a two mile run/walk on March 23.

Registration for the event, held on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center at the Adena Cancer Center, is now open. Proceeds from the event will support the Adena Health Foundation’s cancer fund.

WHAT: Adena Health Colon Cancer Awareness 2 Mile Run/Walk

WHERE: Adena Cancer Center, 4435 State Route 159, Chillicothe

WHEN: Saturday, March 23

· 9:30 a.m. Kids Fun Run

· 10 a.m. Run/Walk begins

Participants will receive a t-shirt, and the event will feature music, food, prizes, and an inflatable colon that attendees can tour.

For more information, and to register, visit Adena.org/colonevent.