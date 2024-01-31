6th Annual FCS/Epifano McDonald’s Basketball Tournament this weekend

This weekend it will be the 6th annual Fayette Christian School/Epifano McDonald’s Basketball tournament.

The tournament will be expanding this year to include six varsity boys and five varsity girls basketball teams throughout southern Ohio.

As mentioned earlier this past fall, the schools are attempting a soft launch this year for a possible Fall 2024 start of the Southern Ohio Christian Conference.

The schools involved in the potential league and also in this Friday and Saturday’s tournament are from Adams County, Fayette Christian, Hillsboro Christian, Ross County, Scioto Christian and Wilmington Christian.

Tickets will be sold at the door and refreshments available in the Crusaders Cafe.

Seedings and tournament schedule:

Boys tournament

1. Ross County Christian

2. Hillsboro Christian

3. Fayette Christian

4. Wilmington Christian

5. Scioto Christian

6. Adams County Christian

Girls tournament

1. Ross County Christian

2. Hillsboro Christian

3. Fayette Christian

4. Adams County Christian

5. Scioto Christian

All 12 games will be played at the Crusaders Activities Center at Fayette Christian School.

Friday, Feb. 2

3 p.m.

Boys (3) Fayette Christian vs. (6) Adams County

4:30 p.m.

Boys (4) Wilmington Christian vs. (5) Scioto Christian

6 p.m.

Girls (4) Adams County vs. (5) Scioto Christian

7:30 p.m.

Girls (2) Hillsboro vs. (3) Fayette Christian

Saturday, Feb. 3

8 a.m.

Boys Consolation Game

Losing team from Friday’s Fayette Christian/Adams County vs. Losing team from Wilmington/Scioto for 5th Place in the tournament

9:30 a.m.

Girls

(1) Ross County vs. Winner of Friday 6pm game

11 a.m.

Boys

(2) Hillsboro vs. Winner of Fayette Christian/Adams County

12:30 p.m.

Boys

(1) Ross County Christian vs. Winner of Wilmington/Scioto

3 p.m. Third Place

Girls

Losing team from Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. contest vs. losing team from Hillsboro/Fayette Christian

4:30 p.m. Third Place

Boys

Losing teams from the Saturday 11am & 12:30pm games face off

6 p.m. Championship

Girls

Winning team from Saturday 9:30 a.m. game vs. Winner of Hillsboro Christian/Fayette Christian contest

7:30 p.m. Championship

Boys

Winning teams from the 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. games face off

There will be updates thru the weekend posted on the Epifano Sports Network Facebook page.