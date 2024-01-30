Second Chance receives $5K donation from local resident

Second Chance of Hope received a $5,000 donation from Kenny Arnold, who won the money as a grant from Bayer Fund, America’s Farmers Grow Communities. Arnold donated it to assist the food pantry. Pictured is Second Chance director Chiquita Nash accepting the donation. Photo by Gail Allen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — In June of 2023, Second Chance of Hope received a $5,000 donation from Kenny Arnold, a Washington Court House resident.

Arnold won the money as a grant from Bayer Fund, America’s Farmers Grow Communities, and Arnold donated it to Second Chance to be used for its food pantry. The money helped Second Chance keep its food pantry fully supplied during the summer season, its busiest time of the year.

Second Chance serves more families during the summer due to children being out of school and in need of these services. The money also helped purchase Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for those in need.

Second Chance offers many services to the community, such as a food pantry, a clothing center, a toiletry closet, and a drop-in center for the homeless. The indigent and homeless can stop in daily to get out of the weather elements, get a meal and their offered services. The Center, in collaboration with Vita, offers annual income tax preparation and all its services are free.

Second Chance relies on donations from the public, businesses, local grants and its frequent fundraising events. In 2024, on the last Friday of each month, Second Chance will be selling the famous Chiquita-Ziti dinner to raise money for upcoming projects.

All donations help in many ways and Chiquita Nash, director, said they are thankful for all the community partners who help them in their mission to help those in need.