MTMS girls 6th at New Lexington

NEW LEXINGTON — The Miami Trace Middle School girls wrestling team competed in the New Lexington Invitational Sunday, Jan. 28.
Miami Trace finished sixth out of 29 teams with 88 points.
Highland won with 190 points. Jackson was second with 165 points.
Halleigh McGraw won the 190-pound weight class.
Jordyn Stevens placed second in a 12-person bracket.
Zoey Massie took second at 235; Cady Patterson was third at 134;
Maylee Rankin was fourth at 235; Kendelle Hanning (134) and Sadie Williamson (155) each placed seventh.