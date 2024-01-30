MTMS girls 6th at New Lexington

The official checks to see if Miami Trace’s Zoey Massie has the pin of her opponent at the New Lexington Invitational Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Massie placed second in the tournament. Photos by Ray Wise Miami Trace’s Jordyn Stevens (third from left), placed second at New Lexington Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Cady Patterson (left) of Miami Trace placed third at the New Lexington Invitational Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Halliegh McGraw of Miami Trace (middle) stands atop the podium after winning the 190-pound weight class at New Lexington Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Miami Trace’s Zoey Massie (third from left) stands in second place on the podium and next to her (at right) is teammate Maylee Rankin, who placed fourth at New Lexington Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Miami Trace wrestlers at New Lexington Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (l-r); Halliegh McGraw, Jordyn Stevens, Maylee Rankin and Zoey Massie.

NEW LEXINGTON — The Miami Trace Middle School girls wrestling team competed in the New Lexington Invitational Sunday, Jan. 28.

Miami Trace finished sixth out of 29 teams with 88 points.

Highland won with 190 points. Jackson was second with 165 points.

Halleigh McGraw won the 190-pound weight class.

Jordyn Stevens placed second in a 12-person bracket.

Zoey Massie took second at 235; Cady Patterson was third at 134;

Maylee Rankin was fourth at 235; Kendelle Hanning (134) and Sadie Williamson (155) each placed seventh.