Last living local WWII veteran passes away at age 100

George Harrison Carrigan R-H file photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — George Harrison Carrigan — the last living World War II veteran in Fayette County — has passed away at the age of 100.

The Record-Herald featured Carrigan in a July 1, 2023 article after he celebrated his 100th birthday at the VFW Post 3762.

Carrigan died on Jan. 25 following a short illness.

Carrigan attended school in Seaman, Ohio and worked on the family farm. On Feb. 1, 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army at Fort Thomas, Ky. On Oct. 8, 1943 he was sent by ship to Scotland out of New York Port Embarkation. He arrived Oct. 12, 1943 for active-duty World War II European Front. He was in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and all of Central Europe.

He left Europe on Dec. 24, 1945 out of Le Havre, France, coming home on the S.S. Argentina to the New York Port of Embarkation. He arrived on Jan. 1, 1946. He was honorably discharged Jan. 5, 1946 with the following medals: Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, five Bronze Stars and a WWII Victory Medal.

Carrigan’s first time to fly on a plane was when he was privileged to be a member of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. His niece, Chris Rakyta, arranged this trip for him and accompanied him on the ride. He was 97-years-old and flew first class.

After his honorable discharge, he returned to Ohio and began a position with the railroad — a job he loved, working with trains.

On Jan. 18, 1949, he married Loueva B. Bick in Winchester, Ohio. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Washington Court House. They were married for 69 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Upon moving to this area, Carrigan obtained a position with Colonial Staircase in Jeffersonville and worked there until his retirement.

