The following local land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Dec. 4

Anne Bonzo to Richard A. and Angela K. Kempke, 629 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $280,000.

Larry H. Smith to PNC Bank, 217 Mulberry St., consideration amount $46,700.

Recorded Dec. 5

Marion F. Kingery Estate to Bruce Kingery, 2.0010 acres on Inskeep Road, consideration amount $70,000.

Sonder Investment LLC to Donald G. Francis, 628 Delaware St., consideration amount $120,000.

Recorded Dec. 6

Bryan McKnight to Christopher McKnight, 624 E. Market St., consideration amount $120,000.

Recorded Dec. 7

Richard E. and Connie Beechler to Leverne E. and Rachel A. Martin, 2953 SR 62 SW, consideration amount $81,500.

Adam O. and Deanna Knisley to Lincoln H. and Mindy R. Wilson, 4786 SR 753 SE, consideration amount $390,000.

Thomas Queen to John R. and Cheryl Lentes, 114 E. Oak St., consideration amount $80,000.

Derek J. and Erica B. Vires to Tylan Martin, 2255 Robinson Road SE, consideration amount $275,000.

Recorded Dec. 12

Margaret A. Furniss to Patricia M. Rinehart, 11722 Jeffersonville-West Lancaster Road, consideration amount $90,000.

Rebecca Knauff Estate to Brick & Ivy LLC, 3149 Bloomingburg New Holland Road, consideration amount $90,000.

Jean Raye to Darren and Sara Naville, 630 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $164,900.

Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Ricky Spires Jr., 69 Main St., consideration amount $176,000.

Recorded Dec. 13

Kalie M. Parker and Derek A. Schwartz to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 7981 RT 41 NW, consideration amount $137,000.

Recorded Dec. 14

KE-WCH Rentals LLC to Clinton A. Black, property on Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $250,000.

Brad A. Lohr to Kyle A. Bergman and Hallie M. Reiterman, 3030 Prairie Road NW, consideration amount $330,000.

Recorded Dec. 15

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Linda S. Hoppes, 1157 Red Mile Blvd., consideration amount $313,000.

Montana S. and Jennifer Coe to Chris and Jordanna M. Wilson, 8 Plymouth St., consideration amount $249,900.

Recorded Dec. 20

Jay B. and Kristyne Williams to David J. Telker and Mary C. Moore, 5.022 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $39,900.

Wilbur L. and Mariah McGraw to Frank G. and Sheila A. Lugenbeel, 26 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount $7,000.

Jason and Shawnie Copas to Jacob Oh and Eunsook Chung, 1130 Storybrook Dr., consideration amount $376,000.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC to Exit 65 Jeffersonville LLC, 8 acres and 1.207 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount $2,000,000.

Susan Cadwallader Trust and Hixon Family Trust to French River Land Co LLC, 1303 Paddock Loop, consideration amount $270,000.

Jacob S. and Alexa Ault to Felicia Holency and Matthew Myers, 121 Woodsview Ct., consideration amount $189,900.

Cassandra C. Starkey to Vernon L. and Victoria L. Havens, 324 N. Hinde St., consideration amount $105,000.

Brian C. Williams to Ronald G. Compton II, 626 Albin Ave., consideration amount $188,000.

Recorded Dec. 21

Frederick R. Scott Jr to Gabriella M. Sturgill, 936 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $130,000.