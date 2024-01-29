Meadowdale Lions beat Lady Panthers, 56-47

DAYTON — On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Miami Trace High School girls basketball team visited Meadowdale High School for a game against the Lions.

Meadowdale came into the game with an outstanding record of 17-2.

The Lions have blown out some teams this year and had a few close games, as well.

This one goes in the close game category, with the Lions defeating the Lady Panthers, 56-47.

A dynamic duo of senior Zhieyah Rolack and sophomore Janiyah Middlebrook combined to score 89 percent of Meadowdale’s points.

Rolack poured in 33 points and Middlebrook added 17.

Sophomore Jayla Walker scored six points for the Lions.

Miami Trace junior Ellie Robinette returned and led the team with 19 points. She also had four rebounds.

Three players — senior Jessee Stewart, sophomore Ryleigh Vincent and freshman Gracie Lovett — each scored eight points for Miami Trace.

Lovett also had four rebounds, and led the team with four assists and three steals.

Stewart had five rebounds and two assists and Vincent had four rebounds.

Freshman Lauren Guess scored four points and led Miami Trace with seven rebounds.

Sophomore Zoey Grooms had two steals.

Meadowdale led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions held a 24-21 halftime lead.

The home team led 40-33 after three quarters.

Miami Trace (5-12) plays at Eastern Tuesday, Jan. 30; at Piketon Thursday and at Washington High School Saturday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 13 12 14 — 47

M 11 13 16 16 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 6 (2)-1-19; Gracie Lovett 2-4-8; Bella Shull 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 2 (1)-1-8; Cali Kirkpatrick 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 2-0-4; Ryleigh Vincent 3-2-8; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (3)-8-47. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Robinette, 2; Stewart. Field goal shooting: 18 of 44 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 16 for 19 percent. Rebounds: 28 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 20. Assists: 10. Steals: 7. Fouls: 7.

MEADOWBROOK — Zhieyah Rolack 11 (2)-5-33; Bay’shanna Drake 0-0-0; Jayla Walker 3-0-6; Janiyah Middlebrook 7 (1)-0-17; Jada Spentz 0-0-0; Jazmine Spentz 0-0-0; Jade Jenkins 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (3)-5-56. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Rolack, 2; Middlebrook. Field goal shooting: 24 of 54 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 20.