Blue Lions sweep Greenfield to begin FAC tournament

Blue Lion seventh grader Champ Walters looks to pass during the second half of the game against Greenfield on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Washington would win the game by a score of 32-28. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington eighth grader Sam Pfeifer attacks the baseline during the second half of the game against Greenfield on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Pfeifer led all scorers with 26 points for the game as the Blue Lions won by a score of 52-20. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Round one of the Jr. High boys Frontier Athletic Conference basketball tournament began on Monday, as the Washington Blue Lions hosted Greenfield Middle School.

In the seventh grade contest, Washington won by a score of 32-28.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Trevon Roberts led with 10 points, followed by Luke White with eight, Micah Coole with six, and Charles Snodgrass and Gunner Robertson with four points each.

In the eighth grade contest, the Blue Lions won by a score of 52-20.

Statistically for Washington, Sam Pfeifer led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Jackson Everhart with eight, Austin Jones and Brian Woods with six, Jaxson Hughes with four, and Matthew Jones with two.

The Blue Lions will now make a trip to Jackson on Wednesday for the semifinal round of the FAC tournament.

The other first round match up featured the Hillsboro Indians and Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won the eighth grade game by a score of 45-33, and Hillsboro won the seventh grade game, 34-31. The winning teams will travel to take on the Miami Trace Panthers on Wednesday in the other semifinal contests.