Locals named to Cedarville University Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE, OHIO — The following local students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University: Caleb Alberghene of Jamestown, Mitchell Hines of Jamestown, Micah Mattinson of South Solon, Megan Tong of Sabina, and Karli Vipperman of Jamestown.

Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

