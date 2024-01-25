Delarosa-Burns named to CU President’s List

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY. — Antwaun Delarosa-Burns, of Washington C.H., has been named to the Campbellsville University President’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The fall 2023 academic honors list includes a total of 922 students, with 402 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 520 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

