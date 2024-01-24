WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 23

Antoine Devilus, 38, Springfield, no operator’s license.

Tonya R. Johnson, 48, 618 Carolyn Road, OVI, OVI per se.

Jan. 21

Megan B. Smith, 36, 815 S. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Tammy K. Elensky, 59, 921 Yeoman St., backing without safety, 12-point suspension.

Levi T. O’Neill, 21, Springfield, right-of-way turning left.

Marjorie O. McClendon, 28, Jeffersonville, child restraint violation.

Zachary T. Davis, 35, Columbus, theft (fifth-degree felony), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).