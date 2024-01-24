Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec. 15 – E. Market St. and Delaware St. intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reporting an accident, vehicle versus pedestrian. FD did not find the involved vehicle or pedestrian at the time of arrival. FD was informed by a bystander that the pedestrian walked away, and the vehicle drove off. FD and members from the Fayette County Life Squad were unable to locate the pedestrian within a two (2) block radius. FD advised officer Hughes of the situation and turned control of the scene over to the Police Department.

Dec. 14 – 719 Rawlings St.

FD received a call about a beeping smoke detector. FD assisted resident with changing batteries in the detector

Dec. 13 – 318 N. North St.

FD received station tone for fire alarm activation, ground floor dry system flow. Upon arrival there was no audible fire alarm or water gong activation. FD accessed the building and checked the fire alarm panel. Panel indicated system normal. FD checked all three levels of the building. The building manager advised the system was under repair, and the personnel were still on site. FD spoke with technician who advised he had just replaced a smoke detector. No Issues found.

Dec. 13 – 1010 Mead St.

FD received station tone for a general fire alarm. Upon arrival, no audible alarms or evacuation in progress. Upon investigation, the fire suppression system was found to be under repair and was supposed to be in test mode. FD checked the area and spoke with maintenance personnel who had reset the fire alarm system.

Dec. 13 – 812 Delaware St.

FD received station tone for a vehicle making noises after the vehicle had caught fire earlier in the morning. Upon arrival, no smoke or fire was present. FD determined the noise to be originating from an HVAC unit in the vicinity.

Dec. 13 – 812 Delaware St.

Upon leaving the apartment complex from another call, an audible smoke detector alarm was observed. Contact was made with the occupants who were unaware of the detector’s activation. There was no problem found inside the apartment.

Dec. 13 – 812 Delaware St.

Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a fully involved vehicle fire. On arrival, FD found a vehicle fully involved in the trunk and passenger areas. The vehicle was in front of an apartment complex building. FD extinguished the fire and checked the apartment building for extension and damage.

Dec. 10 – 101 Courthouse Pkwy.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. While responding, FD was notified by dispatch of a false alarm. FD downgraded the response to non-emergency. On arrival, FD made contact with the building staff who advised the alarm was caused by construction on the third floor. FD checked the third floor and cleared the scene.

Dec. 10 – 318 N. North St.

FD was requested to reset a beeping fire alarm panel. The caller advised the fire alarm was not going off, but the panel was beeping. On arrival, FD checked the panel and there was a system trouble alarm. AUTOTEST COMM ERROR Line 2 was displayed on the screen. FD contacted the building manager by phone to report the problem. FD requested the manager contact the fire alarm company to have the system serviced.

Dec. 9 – 1859 Columbus Ave.

FD received station tones for an alarm system activation. FD arrived on scene and had no smoke or fire coming from the building. The fire chief was on scene when FD crews arrived, and he advised them that the alarm was from someone smoking in one of the rooms. FD stayed on scene until the room was aired out and the alarm system was reset.