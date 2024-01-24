Jefferson Chapter Eastern Star welcomes new member

The Barlett family celebrating the initiation of new member Cheryl Barlett. From left to right, Helen Henson, Cheryl Barlett, Brandt Barlett, and Ruth Ann Barlett. Submitted photo

Jefferson Chapter #300 Order of the Eastern Star initiated a new member, Cheryl Barlett, at a stated meeting on Jan. 16 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge.

Cheryl’s husband, Brandt Barlett, is a member of Jefferson Chapter and also a Master Mason in the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. Cheryl is the daughter-in-law of Jefferson Chapter’s current secretary and past matron, Ruth Ann Barlett. She is also the niece-in-law of Jefferson Chapter’s current treasurer and past matron, Helen Henson. Ruth Ann Barlett and Helen Henson are both 50-year members.

Worthy Matron Nicole Cook and Worthy Patron Dale Mayer welcomed the members and visitors from other Eastern Star chapters to the meeting. Jodie Augustine (Deputy Grand Matron of Districts 23 and 28) was presented and later gave remarks to the members and visitors. Following the meeting, everyone enjoyed desserts and fellowship.

Some of Jefferson Chapter #300’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, children’s Christmas programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts. The chapter recently donated to Miami Trace Local School District’s Panther Care Pantries, which provide free and discreet access to food, clothing and hygiene supplies to students in need.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity.

Women must be 18 years of age or older and related to Masons in good standing. Men must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.