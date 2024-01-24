4-H clubs in Fayette County 4-H clubs in Fayette County 4-H clubs in Fayette County 4-H clubs in Fayette County 4-H clubs in Fayette County

It is that time of year again! 4-H enrollment season is in full swing in Fayette County.

We have many amazing clubs full of helpful and enthusiastic advisors waiting to help you and your child in one of our over 200 4-H projects available. To be eligible to participate in the full range of 4-H opportunities, including participation in the county and state fairs, youth must be enrolled by March 1 in Fayette County.

Not sure what 4-H is, no problem. 4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program. Youth are involved in hands-on experiential learning that allows learning by doing. All 4-H programs focus on active involvement and quality experiences which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills.

4-H is well known for its animal projects, but 4-H also has a wide variety of project areas for youth to participate. General topic areas that have more specific projects underneath that umbrella include Career Exploration, Clothing and Textile Science, Communication, Creative and Leisure Arts, Food and Nutrition, Healthy Living, Home Living, Leadership and Citizenship, Money Management, Natural Resources, STEM, and even self-determined projects. Truly, the sky is the limit.

Currently in Fayette County, we have 22 active community clubs and 11 of those clubs have a Cloverbud group. To get involved in 4-H if you don’t have a contact already, please reach out to the Extension office (740-335-1150) and we will try to share suggestions based upon your child’s area of interest or ease of attending meetings. Within those 22 clubs, we have a few that specialize in horse projects, we have a dog club, a shooting sports club, a tractor club, and even a community service driven club in PetPALS.

Most of our club’s welcome all project areas but some projects require joining a specific group, like the ones listed above.

If you want to research the variety of projects available feel free to visit our county website, Fayette.osu.edu, under 4-H Youth Development or check out Ohio4h.org and review the family guide and other materials shared.

Lydia Ulry is the extension educator – 4-H youth development at OSU Extension-Fayette County.