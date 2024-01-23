Washington bowling sweeps Chillicothe

Courtesy photo

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Washington boys and girls varsity bowling teams hosted and were able to defeat the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

For the boys, they managed to defeat the Cavaliers in a close match, defeating them by just 36 pins. Mason Mulllins had the high series, shooting a 212 his first game and his second game shooting a 238 for a series of 450 pins. He was followed by Nick Walker who shot a 237 his first game and a 202 his next game for a total series of 439. Luke Crabtree followed with a series of 267. The boys total series after two regular games and three baker games was 2,572.

For the j-v boys, they managed to shoot their highest series as a team, shooting a 2,004. Coach Bailey was very pleased with the performance of his j-v team as with the win over Chillicothe their record is now 4-4 on the season. The highest series on the j-v team was Arik Patel with a series of 343, followed by William White with a series of 319, he was then followed by Cain Sever with a series of 301.

Washington will compete against Chillicothe again on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Chillicothe.