WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 17

Major A. Maughmer, 26, Chillicothe, expired registration.

Andrew M. Dunn, 36, 2799 US 22 SW, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Darren A.D. Huffman, 35, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Brandon M. Collins, 32, Sedalia, weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle.

Jan. 16

Taylor R. Gift, 31, 1127 Lakeview Ave., expired registration, license forfeiture suspension.

Destinee S.L. Coulter, 28, 1028 S. Fayette St., failure to control.

Scott M. Garret, 24, 318 N. North St. Apt. 111, vehicle trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Gabriel A. Fannin, 21, 113 S. Main St. Apt. 303, non-compliance suspension.

Jan. 14

Katie L. Rice, 38, 782 Mclean St., license forfeiture suspension.

Jan. 13

Sara C. Collins, 26, 9730 US 62, expired registration.

Juan F.B. Blandon, 28, 110 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

Jan. 12

Madeline X. Walls, 20, 3123 Prairie Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Matthew Broughton, 19, 423 Eastern Ave., failure to yield at intersection.

Emily D. Stires, 37, 831 Sycamore St., non-compliance suspension.

Jeffery L. Collins, 61, 740 E. Market St., failure to yield.

Jan. 11

Brandon Powers, 39, 238 W. Ohio Ave., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Kaleb Kelch, 46, Hillsboro, criminal damaging, possession of criminal tools.

Jeffrey D. Gorman, 56, 94 Jamison Road, backing without safety.

James E. Mahaffey, 60, Wilmington, stop sign violation.

David A. Bennett, 36, Londonderry, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Jan. 10

Richard G. Tolle II, 55, Leesburg, non-compliance suspension.

Gary L. Curnutte, 47, 719 Rawling St. Apt. 105, non-compliance suspension.

Luke A. Haldorf, 23, 809 Pin Oak Place, felony bench warrant – Montgomery County.