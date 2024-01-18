Six locals named to Miami University President’s List

OXFORD, OHIO — Six local students at Miami University ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence:

Spencer Baker, of South Solon; Haley Brenner, of Washington Court House; Addie Campbell, of Leesburg; Molly Fahy, of Mt. Sterling; Devan Thomas, of Washington Court House; and Ana Clark, of Jamestown.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.