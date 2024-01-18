Robinson earns Midway University Dean’s List honors

MIDWAY, KY — Midway University is pleased to announce Joshua Robinson, of Greenfield, has been named to its Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester.

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 419 students who made the Dean’s List.

Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University’s total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,900 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.