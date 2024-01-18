New Holland Lions Club gives back

Jowanna Hood, Fayette County Commission on Aging director for Meals on Wheels and meals Monday-Friday at the center, receives a donation from Paul Edgington, the secretary of the New Holland Lions Club. Submitted photo

Each year, the New Holland Lions Club distributes funds raised from its annual soup supper, broom sales at the Good Hope and Wilmington Candy Stores, its broom sales at Prime Meats and Deli, and from the Lions Club’s mint displays at community-minded businesses in Washington C.H. and New Holland.

Along with giving to the Commission on Aging, the club gives to local food banks, Lions Club sight-saving projects, diabetes research and education, pilot dogs, pediatric cancer programs and other causes.

“We thank the community for their generous support of our club,” reads a statement from the club. “We also collect used eyeglasses for Ohio State University students who recycle them and distribute them to foreign countries free of charge, hearing aids and cell phones.”

To become a Lion or for more information about the club, text 740-606-3786 or 740-601-3782.