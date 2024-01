DELAWARE, OH — Alayna Huddleson, of Washington Court House, graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Huddleson earned a bachelor of arts degree.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Huddleson majored in biology and minored in Spanish.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.