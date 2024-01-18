Fayette Firearms 4-H club holds first meeting

Officers of the Fayette Firearms 4-H club were elected at the first meeting of the year. Submitted photos Wyatt Meyer was sworn in as the news reporter for the Fayette Firearms 4-H club.

The Fayette Firearms 4-H club held its first meeting on Jan. 9.

The basic club guidelines were reviewed and officers were elected: president Lynnie King, vice president Izzy Deskins, treasurer Kaden Batson, secretary Lily Hamilton, range officer Jack Hamilton, flagbearer Zane Yeazel, safety officer Luke Whitney and news reporter Wyatt Meyer.

Andy Waddle presented a demonstration on how to take apart and maintain a trumpet.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Fayette County Fish and Game, located at 1236 Robinson Road in Washington C.H.