Dean Apartments sold to Rocky Glacier Properties

Dan Dean recently confirmed that the Dean Apartments complex, located off Glenn Avenue on Dunbar Court and York Court, has been sold. Photo by Gail Allen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Dean Apartments complex located off Glenn Avenue on Dunbar Court and York Court, owned by Dan and Kathryn Dean, has been sold. The Dean Apartments location has more than 40 units in the complex.

The buyer was Rocky Glacier Properties LLC, owned by Courtney Hawk. Thomas Ryan Hawk, of Washington Court House, has a vested interest in Rocky Glacier, according to the Secretary of State documents. Courtney Hawk lives in Gaston, Indiana. Courtney Hawk also owns THCD Management, Inc., whose corporation is registered as a Florida corporation out of Miami, also operating in Ohio, according to recorded documents.

Rocky Glacier had been trying to purchase this property for about three years, according to Dean. Dean said that since this is his last year as a county commissioner, the timing of the sale was right, because after his term expires he and his wife want to travel.

Dean said the property was sold on a land contract last week for more than $3 million, therefore, the final deed has not yet been transferred at the Recorder’s Office. However, Rocky Glacier will take over management of the property immediately.

The sign at the entrance to the property still has his name and telephone number, but he is no longer taking calls for this complex. In the sale agreement documents, there was no specific agreement to keep the name Dean for business purposes, Dean said.

Rocky Glacier also owns the Peddicord Apartments and the office at that location will be the contact for the old Dean Apartments. Its phone number of 740-212-1200 should be used instead of contacting Dan Dean.

Tenants of the Dean Apartments all received written notice from Rocky Glacier informing them of the lease transfers, but wanting additional information from each tenant. Data requested was each tenant’s phone number, number of occupants, lists of pets and breeds, and email addresses.

Rocky Glacier has a tenant portal online from which to make rental payments, or they can be mailed to a post office box, or deposited directly to their rental account at Merchants National Bank. The tenant portal online is also capable of receiving repair requests.