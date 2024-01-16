Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Hello Friends Storytime – Jan. 18

From 11 a.m. to noon, sing, dance, read and play with your friends. Bring your kids, ages 5 and under, to Storytime at the Carnegie Library in Washington Court House to engage and educate preschool children.

Democrat Central Committee meeting – Jan. 18

The Fayette County Democrat Central Committee will have its January meeting at the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Crochet For Adults – Jan. 20

Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to join the Carnegie Library monthly crochet program.

Antique Auction – Jan. 20

An antique auction held by Gibbs Auction Services at the Mahan building, located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, will start at noon.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting – Jan. 22

The Jefferson Township Trustees have changed their second meeting date in January due to the holiday. Their meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 15 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. As always, the public is welcome.

Tech Help Drop-in Sessions – Jan. 23

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Drop-in to either Tech Help session for one-on-one help using Carnegie Library’s digital reading apps, Libby and Hoopla. The session will begin at 1o a.m.