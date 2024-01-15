WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 14

Katie L. Rice, 38, 782 Mclean St., license forfeiture suspension.

Jan. 13

Sara C. Collins, 26, 9730 US 62, expired registration.

Juan F.B. Blandon, 28, 110 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

Jan. 12

Madeline X. Walls, 20, 3123 Prairie Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Matthew Broughton, 19, 423 Eastern Ave., failure to yield at intersection.

Emily D. Stires, 37, 831 Sycamore St., non-compliance suspension.

Jeffery L. Collins, 61, 740 E. Market St., failure to yield.

Jan. 11

Brandon Powers, 39, 238 W. Ohio Ave., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Kaleb Kelch, 46, Hillsboro, criminal damaging, possession of criminal tools.

Jeffrey D. Gorman, 56, 94 Jamison Road, backing without safety.

James E. Mahaffey, 60, Wilmington, stop sign violation.

David A. Bennett, 36, Londonderry, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Jan. 10

Richard G. Tolle II, 55, Leesburg, non-compliance suspension.

Gary L. Curnutte, 47, 719 Rawling St. Apt. 105, non-compliance suspension.

Luke A. Haldorf, 23, 809 Pin Oak Place, felony bench warrant – Montgomery County.