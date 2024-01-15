The eyes have it: Optique moves into new location

The new office of Optique Vision Care with more space to serve patients. Gail Allen | R-H photos Dr. Timothy Fries, owner of Optique Vision Care LLC Melissa K. Adams, optician and officer of Optique and OMG

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Three wise men looked at eyesight through a different lens. Customer service and satisfaction became a primary focus for three guys who formed a bond “through the looking glass.”

Doctors Timothy Fries, David Anderson and Jason Miller, optometrists, formed Weyes Guys Properties LLC to acquire and manage optometric properties. After the most severe COVID years, several eye doctors came together to combine their optometric practices. That’s how OMG Vision was born.

They wanted to support private practice optometry and improve the standard of care. The three doctors formed a management group called OMG (Optometric Management Group) for those combined practices, to bring a central management style, services, payroll, and expansion possibilities. OMG is based in Powell, Ohio. There are currently 15 optometric practices under the umbrella of this management group in Central and Southern Ohio. One of these offices is located in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Dr. Timothy Fries received his Doctor of Optometry degree in 2004 from Ohio State University College of Optometry where he is now an assistant professor-practice at OSU in optometry. Fries is the chief visionary officer of OMG.

Optique Vision Care in Washington Court House is managed by Dr. Fries. Fries bought out the practice of Dr. Grey Eckert, who died in 2012, and kept the business name to honor the legacy of Eckert.

Optique Vision Care was formerly located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street after Fries bought the closed Huntington Bank branch. That location was recently sold to Union Savings Bank and Fries bought the Watson’s Office Supply building at 226 W. Court St.

Watson’s Office Supply has moved to the rear of the building on Court Street with the same supplies and shipping services offered in the past.

Renovations to 226 W. Court St. were completed and Optique Vision Care moved in Dec. 15, 2023. The location is bigger and easily accessible. There are now four exam rooms, two pre-exam testing rooms, a larger area to choose frames for glasses, and a separate contact lens fitting area. There are optometrists who care for patients with updated equipment and technology. Dr. Beth Army and Dr. Kayli Dennis are at Optique and were both trained by Fries and graduated from OSU College of Optometry.

Melissa K. Adams is a licensed optician, has over 30 years experience and has been a long-time employee of Optique Vision Care from the Eckert practice. Adams is currently the regional vice president of Optique and district marketing manager for the OMG group.