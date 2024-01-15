Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Nov. 16

Tiara Scott to Kevin Williams, 9238 Rockwell Road NE, consideration amount $375,000.

Robert E. Smith to Mary J. Smith, 801 S. Glenn Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Barbara A. Zoodsma and Carl J. Zoodsma Trust to Fred H. Pitz, Unit 2 Building Lehigh Condominium, consideration amount $245,000.

Douglas R. and Tamara A. Wallace to Douglas J. and Beth E. Mace, 5535 Plantation Cir., consideration amount $367,500.

Recorded Nov. 20

Betty J. Pendergraft to Barry L. Briggs, 508 Gregg St., consideration amount $162,500.

Mark W. and Katherine L. Richards to Jason S. and Morgan A. Gardner, 1218 Storybrook Dr., consideration amount $430,000.

Recorded Nov. 21

Emma D. White to Holly Schroder, 501 E. Market St., consideration amount $285,000.

Alexander D. Max Jr. to Joshua Liff, 6800 White Oak Road NE, consideration amount $185,000.

Sonora C., Joshua N., and Milyn Humphreys to JLB1 Properties LTD, 7315 Prairie Road NE, consideration amount $296,400.

McKenzie N. and Tylan Martin to JD Rental Enterprises LLC, 412 Brittim Dr., consideration amount $349,900.

Clinton Black to Jordan Loyo, 821 Maple St., consideration amount $206,000.

Recorded Nov. 22

Sonora C., Joshua N., and Milyn Humphreys to No-2Shea Realty LLC, 2 N. Main St., consideration amount $38,500.

Recorded Nov. 27

Mindy R. and Lincoln H. Wilson to Anne K. Bonzo, 1280 Paddock Loop, consideration amount $287,500.

Recorded Nov. 28

Ronald T. and Barbara A. Sams Trust to Adam A. Wilson and Ivy L. Wallace, property on Washington Waterloo Road NE, consideration amount $56,000.

Donald R. and Naoma R. Bailey Trust and Laura Miller Trust to Mark W. and Katherine L. Richards, 640 Burdick Dr., consideration amount $350,000.

Recorded Nov. 30

Fred H. Allen Jr. Trust to Richard M. Fagan, 621 Oak Cir., consideration amount $91,600.

City Of Washington Court House to McNair Men’s Mission, 503 Lewis St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Betty J. Eltzroth to Paul O’Rourke, 281 Woodsview Dr., consideration amount $155,000.

Juanita M. Spears to Caleb Macdonald, 308-310 S. North St., consideration amount $95,000.

Justin R. and Sadie Jester to Lenita and Daren Brightman, 1275 Dayton Ave., consideration amount $200,000.

Sue A. Doyle Estate to Timothy A. and Teresa K. Henderson, 1305 Lotz Dr., consideration amount $285,000.

Mark J. and Paige E. Bihl to Jason and Shawnie Copas, 5985 Creek Road SE/Rock Bridge Road SE, consideration amount $535,000.

Recorded Dec. 1

Aaron Simonson to Rodney and Deborah J. Hanson, 606 Forest St., consideration amount $248,000.

Patricia A. Helsel Estate to Andrew and Amber Reboulet, 3183 Route 41 NW, consideration amount $201,000.

Robert V. and Vicki L. Pauley to Susan D. Garcia Trust, 346 Woodsview Dr., consideration amount $175,000.

Mutual Investment Group LLC to Olivia P. Alava, 1013 Willard St., consideration amount $30,000.

Derek G. and Julee Shirkey, Cortney Vonloh, and Lyle D. Hatcher to Robert and Karen Hatfield, 11139 RT 41 N, consideration amount $40,000.