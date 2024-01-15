Frigid temperatures expected through the week, snow possible at end of week

FAYETTE COUNTY — Cold weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Monday morning saw wind chills below zero, and similar temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

According to weather.com, the high for Tuesday is 14-degrees with a low of 4-degrees. Winds are expected at 10 to 20 miles-per-hour throughout the day.

Wednesday is expected to be warmer but will come with higher winds. The high is 25 and the low is 20, with 15 to 25 mile-per-hour winds.

Thursday comes with a 40-percent chance of snow with an expected accumulation of less than one inch. The high is 26 and the low is 18, with 5 to 10 mile-per-hour winds.

Around an inch of snow is in the forecast for Friday at 59% likelihood. Winds are estimated to be between 10 and 30 miles-per-hour, with a high of 21 and a low of just 5-degrees.

Saturday is expected to be frigid, with a high of 17 and a low of 3. Only a 5% chance of snow is in the forecast, with winds between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour.

The National Weather Service recommends dressing in multiple layers and wearing a warm hat and gloves if going outside. Consuming hot foods and warm drinks are encouraged, but consuming caffeine and alcohol is discouraged. It is suggested to limit time outdoors if possible and to check in on neighbors, friends, and family. Those most at risk from the dangers of extreme cold include newborns, elderly, those with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those who are homeless.