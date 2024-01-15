Fayette Co. man in custody after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint & assaulting victim

Nixon II

UNION TWP. — A 57-year-old Fayette County man has been charged with kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated assault due to an incident in the 2000 block of US 22 West.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the victim reported that during the overnight hours of Jan. 5 into the early morning hours of Jan. 6, the suspect —identified as Earl Wesley Nixon II — reportedly refused to allow the victim to depart the residence. Nixon II is also accused of holding the victim at gunpoint and assaulting the victim while the victim was attempting to gather personal belongings and leave the home.

After several hours, the victim left the residence and contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, said Stanforth.

Following an interview with the victim, deputies issued multiple arrest warrants for Nixon and subsequently executed a search warrant for his residence. During the search, Nixon was taken into custody without incident and deputies collected articles of evidence believed to be related to the reported incident, according to Stanforth.

Nixon is being held on bond in the Fayette County Jail as the investigation continues and is presented to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.