Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec. 9 – 2250 Kenskill Ave.

FD received station tones for an alarm activation, for a water flow. FD arrived on scene and found no smoke or fire coming from the building. FD made their way into the building, along with the police officers one scene. FD walked through the building and found no water flowing in the building. An FD member and an employee of the business found that one of the dry sprinkler systems had lost air pressure to the system and filled it with water. The employee checked the air compressor and found it was not working. FD advised the employees to put their alarm system on test and they would be on test until repair were made. FD advised dispatch the building alarm system would be on test and there was trouble with the system.

Dec. 9 – 47 Residence Dr.

Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a smoke detector activation. While en route dispatched advised the occupants believed they had the fire out. Upon arrival audible smoke detectors could be heard. FD found an apartment filled with smoke and a burnt mattress in the back bedroom. No fire was observed upon arrival. Mattress and bedding were taken out of the residence. FD ventilated the apartment.

Dec. 8 – US 35 and Palmer Road intersection

FD responded to a vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD checked the scene for hazards and remained on scene until released.

Dec. 7 – Broadway St. and S. North St. intersection

FD responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD blocked the roadway and checked the scene for hazards. FD remained on scene until released by the policed department.

Dec. 7 – 203 Glenn Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, FD made contact with the owner who advised spilled food inside the oven was the cause of the alarm.

Dec. 7 – 318. Eastern Ave.

FD responded to the smell of gas inside a residence. On arrival, firefighters checked the residence with gas metering equipment. A leak was located near the wall furnace in the breezeway. Firefighters turned off the valve to the wall furnace and recommended to have the unit serviced. Firefighters detected another leak inside the utility closet but were unable to locate the source. The gas company was requested to the scene. Firefighters checked the crawlspace and detected over 300 ppm combustible gas. Firefighters turned off the gas at the meter. The gas company arrived on scene. Firefighters transferred command to the gas company and cleared the scene.

Dec. 6 – 203 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office advising a fire alarm, smoke detection. Once on scene, FD was met by restaurant employees advising it was smoke from an oven and there was no fire. Attempts by employees to reset the alarm were unsuccessful, they advised contact would be made with the owners to reset system.

Dec. 4 – 8819 Cook Yankeetown Road

FD was requested by Tri-County Joint Fire District for a structure fire.