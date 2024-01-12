Panthers defeat McClain Tigers, 48-24

Miami Trace senior Ben Mathews (0) guards McClain senior Seth Weller during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Miami Trace senior Brady Armstrong (left) and senior Bryson Osborne (right) defend McClain junior Owen Sykes in action at Miami Trace High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Also pictured (l-r); McClain senior Andrew Potts, Miami Trace senior Coleden May and McClain senior Jayden Allison. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker (left) is guarded by McClain senior Andrew Potts during a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Miami Trace senior Bryson Osborne (left) and McClain sophomore Jordan Bell pursue a loose ball during the game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Miami Trace senior Ben Mathews at the free throw line during the game against McClain Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed the Tigers from historic McClain High School in Greenfield for a triple header of basketball action Friday, Jan. 12.

A large crowd turned out to watch as Miami Trace won all three contests.

The Panthers won the freshman game, 35-15, they took the junior-varsity game, 36-24 and in the varsity game, the Panthers prevailed, 48-24.

Miami Trace improves to 11-3 on the season and moves to 7-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

McClain falls to 2-11 overall, 0-7 in the conference.

The Tigers played a very deliberate offense, passing the ball many numerous times before finding the shot they wanted.

After an opening bucket from Miami Trace senior Brady Armstrong, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, senior Andrew Potts scored and converted a free throw for a 3-2 McClain lead.

Sophomore Adam Guthrie had an offensive rebound and put back, giving the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

Armstrong hit another basket for the Panthers and McClain sophomore Jordan Bell tied the game, 6-6, with a three.

Armstrong connected for the first of his three three-point field goals on the night to give the Panthers a 9-6 lead.

Bell and junior Riley Cummins each made a free throw for the Tigers and Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker scored for an 11-8 Miami Trace lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was a lead the Panthers would not relinquish.

Miami Trace scored seven points in the second quarter to three for McClain, giving the Panthers an 18-11 halftime lead.

The Panthers started the third quarter with a 9-0 run, with five points from Armstrong, two from Boedeker and two from Guthrie to open up a 27-11 lead.

McClain senior Seth Weller and Miami Trace junior Trey Robinette exchanged three-point baskets.

Guthrie’s next basket gave Miami Trace a 32-14 lead.

The Tigers had a 5-0 run after which a bucket by Panther senior Bryson Osborne set the score at 36-19 at the end of three quarters.

Miami Trace outscored McClain in the fourth quarter, 12-5 to post the 48-24 victory.

In addition to his six points, Guthrie led the Panthers in rebounds with four and assists with five.

Armstrong added one rebound and two assists to his game-high 17 points.

Boedeker finished with nine points and added two rebounds.

Osborne and fellow senior Coleden May, along with sophomore Grant Guess, each finished with four points.

May had two rebounds and one assist, Osborne had two rebounds and led the Panthers with three steals and Guess had one rebound and four assists.

Senior Ben Mathews saw playing time in the second and fourth quarters, scoring one point and having one steal.

Bell led McClain with seven points (he made two threes), Weller and junior Owen Sykes each scored six points, senior Andrew Potts scored four and junior Riley Cummins had one point.

“I knew they had something up their sleeve and I figured it would be (to) slow it down,” Miami Trace coach Brian Southward, who is the interim head coach, subbing for Ben Ackley, said in his post game remarks.

“They didn’t want to get in a running game with us, not saying that we were going to run,” Southward said. “I figured they had a plan to slow it down.”

After a few games with a slow start to the second half, the Panthers began the third quarter with the above-mentioned 9-0 run.

“I was very proud of them,” Southward said. “I just wanted to make sure I got that across — not to do what we’ve done the last couple of games, but to come out and be really aggressive and just get the ball to the hole.”

Miami Trace will return to the court Friday, Jan. 19 to take on Hillsboro.

The Indians lost at home to Jackson in double overtime Friday, 58-57.

The Washington Blue Lions hosted Chillicothe and defeated the Cavaliers, 62-54.

Washington improves to 5-1 in the FAC, good for second place. The Blue Lions are 10-2 overall.

Chillicothe falls to 5-8 overall, 1-6 in the FAC.

Jackson and Hillsboro are now tied for third place in the FAC, both at 3-3. The Indians are 6-5 overall and Jackson raises its record to 10-4.

Washington will play at Jackson on Friday, Jan. 19 and Hillsboro will play at Piketon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and at Miami Trace on Jan. 19.

Chillicothe plays at McClain on Jan. 19.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 7 18 12 — 48

Mc 8 3 8 5 — 24

MIAMI TRACE — Ben Mathews 0-1-1; Trey Robinette 0 (1)-0-3; Grant Guess 1-2-4; Coleden May 2-0-4; Julian Baker 0-0-0; Connor Napier 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 4 (3)-0-17; Austin Boedeker 3 (1)-0-9; Cade Whitaker 0-0-0; Adam Guthrie 3-0-6; Bryson Osborne 2-0-4. TOTALS — 15 (5)-3-48. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Armstrong, 3; Robinette, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 20 of 37 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 14 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 7. Assists: 14. Steals: 7. Fouls: 14.

McCLAIN — Riley Cummins 0-1-1; Jordan Bell 0 (2)-1-7; Seth Weller 0 (2)-0-6; Owen Sykes 2-2-6; Jayden Allison 0-0-0; Andrew Potts 1-2-4. TOTALS — 3 (4)-6-24. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Bell, 2; Weller, 2. Field goal shooting: 7 of 20 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 2.

___

Panthers win j-v game against Tigers, 36-24

The Miami Trace junior-varsity basketball team improved to 13-1 on the season with a 36-24 win over McClain Friday, Jan. 12.

Connor Napier led all scorers for Miami Trace with 16 points.

Julian Baker and Luke Armstrong both scored four points for Miami Trace and six players — Anthony Huffer, Evan Parsley, Gage Henry, Kooper Hicks, Cade Whitaker and Blake Boedeker — each scored two points.

For McClain, Hayden Angel hit three threes and finished with nine points.

Julien Evans scored eight points for the Tigers, Trey Evans scored three and Leiland Bond and Brynnen Babbs both scored two.

___

Miami Trace beats McClain in freshman game, 35-15

In the first game at Miami Trace High School Friday, the Panthers’ freshman team defeated the squad from McClain, 35-15.

Evan Parsley led the game in scoring for Miami Trace with 15 points.

Anthony Huffer scored seven, Dane Wilt had six, Liam Havens, Gage Henry and Matthias Smith each scored two points and Kenton Berry scored one.

For the Tigers, Noah Switzer led with five points. He made one three.

Sutton Hunt scored four, Elijah Storer hit one three and Caden Goddard scored three points.