SSCC announces honors lists for fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

The following are local students named to the honors lists:

CLINTON COUNTY

Named to the President’s List: Blanchester: Trinity Arbino, Briana Mobley; Lynchburg: Breyanna Hutchinson; Martinsville: Kayla Bradshaw, Logan Shumaker; Midland: Carolyn Koch; New Vienna: Eddie Crowe; Sabina: Paige Fetters, Marianne Price; Wilmington: Aubrey Cox, Ariel Hodge

Named to the Dean’s List: Blanchester: Hope Blankenbeckler; Midland: Kiah Tissandier; New Vienna: Katelyn Carey, Caden Morton, Cheyenne Reed; Sabina: Gretchen Boggs, Michael Daniel, Lydia Kessler, Molly Seabaugh; Wilmington: Kimberly Bailey, Dylan Cole, Alyk Lippincott, Oliver McDermott, Andre Sanchez Garrett, Alexis Thompson

FAYETTE COUNTY

Named to the President’s List: Washington Court House: Nathaniel Crichton, Drew Ferguson, Natalie Lindsey, Leah Marine, Pierce McCarty, Natalee Payton

Named to the Dean’s List: Washington Court House: Alaina Jackson, Felicia Mathews, Jordan Mead, Marcy Mills

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience.

Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online, and hybrid courses. To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.