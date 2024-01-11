Pizza Hut interior renovation well underway

A renovation project to improve and modernize the interior of the Pizza Hut on Elm Street is underway. Photo by Gail Allen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — About a month ago, the local Pizza Hut began a renovation project to improve and modernize the interior of its building on Elm Street.

The small, outdated bathroom facilities needed to be upgraded to a more modern design, and the building’s flooring was in need of repair.

The manager said the improvements should be completed in a couple weeks.

The bathrooms were moved to a location near the side door, opposite the main entrance. After the new flooring is installed, the tables, chairs and booths will be relocated inside for in-house dining again.

The manager added they will be bringing back the red and white checkered table cloths used in the 1980s for a more homey style. They also look forward to new countertops in their customer service area.

Door Dash is currently serving as Pizza Hut’s delivery service until after the renovations are completed and new drivers can be hired.