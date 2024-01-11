Miami Trace wrestling beats McClain, 53-21

Miami Trace’s three senior wrestlers (l-r); Corbin Melvin, Conor Harrison and Asher LeBeau, were recognized prior to the FAC dual match against McClain Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Will Enochs (top) wrestles McClain’s Brian Mick at 126 pounds in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Enochs won the match by pin in the second period. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald The Miami Trace bench cheers on a teammate during the FAC dual match vs McClain Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace senior Conor Harrison, above, top, ended up winning his match against McClain by pin Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity and middle school wrestling teams welcomed the teams from McClain High School and Greenfield Middle School for Frontier Athletic Conference action Thursday, Jan. 11.

On the varsity side, Miami Trace took another step toward one of their goals — a seventh consecutive FAC title — with a 53-21 win over the Tigers.

In the middle school match, Miami Trace won, 54-35.

It was also senior night for Miami Trace and the Panthers’ three seniors — Corbin Melvin, Asher LeBeau and Conor Harrison — were recognized prior to the competition.

In the varsity match, Miami Trace won nine of the 14 weight classes.

Will Enochs (126), Asher LeBeau (150), Garrett Carson (157) and Conor Harrison (190) won their matches by pin for the Panthers.

Picking up wins by forfeit for the Panthers were: Lyric Dickerson (120), Brice Perkins (132), Corbin Melvin (144) and Josh McGraw (285).

Tyler Stevens (175) won his match by 15-0 technical fall for the Panthers.

For the Tigers, Remy Willis won his match at 106 by forfeit.

There was a double forfeit at 113 pounds.

McClain’s Dalton Rowland won an 11-10 decision at 132 pounds. Connor Francis (165) won by pin in the first period and Colton Wait won by pin in the second period at 215 pounds.

“This week in practice we stressed bottom position,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “We also wrestled Wilmington and Bellbrook last night (Wednesday, Jan. 10).” The Panthers won both of those matches.

“Wilmington wrestled really well,” Fondale said. “Hats off to those guys. I know they didn’t wrestle their starter against us at ‘32. There were a lot of close matches Wednesday night. It’s always a good dual between us and Wilmington. It’s always really competitive and passionate.

“The theme of this week and last week’s practices have been, always working on bottom, always moving from bottom, always having a first move off the whistle from bottom, that’s what we stressed. We didn’t get a lot of opportunities to work that today.

“Tonight was senior night and we got to celebrate the committments of Asher LeBeau, Conor Harrison and Corbin Melvin,” Fondale said. “Three guys who are just staples of our program, just like a lot of our seniors in years past. They’re always doing what they’re told, always working hard, always being good examples.

“I’m really glad those guys stuck with it all the way through all these years,” Fondale said. “I’m thankful for their committment. They make our coaching job a lot easier. Conor started wrestling in junior high and Asher and Corbin have been wrestling since early elementary school.”

Miami Trace 53, McClain 21

106 – Remy Willis Mc, by forfeit

113 – double forfeit

120 – Lyric Dickerson MT, by forfeit

126 – Will Enochs MT, pinned Brian Mick, 3:13

132 – Dalton Rowland Mc, dec. Jacob Rheinscheld, 11-10

138 – Brice Perkins MT, by forfeit

144 – Corbin Melvin MT, by forfeit

150 – Asher LeBeau MT, pinned Cole Rapp, 1:29

157 – Garrett Carson MT, pinned Carlos Gonzalez, 1:08

165 – Connor Francis Mc, pinned Bryan McIntier, :58

175 – Tyler Stevens MT, tech fall Oris Snyder, 15-0

190 – Conor Harrison MT, pinned James Brown, 1:44

215 – Colton Wait Mc, pinned Herbie Queen, 2:40

285 – Josh McGraw MT, by forfeit

___

In the middle school match, there was a double forfeit at 92 pounds.

Picking up wins by forfeit for Miami Trace were: Maddix McGuire (98), Camden LeBeau (116), Landon Hottinger (134), Kaleb Carter (150) and Ethan McIntier (172).

For Miami Trace, Karsen Kegg won by pin at 122 pounds; Gabe Carson won by pin at 142 pounds and Jeremiah Green won his match at 128 pounds.

Winning matches by forfeit for Greenfield were: Owen Sykes (86) and Leland Corey (245).

Also for Greenfield, Taitum Lyons won by pin at 80 pounds; Zayne Knisley won by pin at 104; Holden Lyons won by pin at 110; Jadden Watson won by pin at 160 and Aastyn Daughtery won by pin at 205.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Miami Trace (4-0 in the FAC) wrestles at Washington High School at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace will host the FAC tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 9 a.m.