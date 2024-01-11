Detty joins OSU Extension as educator coordinator

My name is Macy Detty, and I am pleased to have been named the new Extension Educator Coordinator.

As the most recent addition to the OSU Extension Office in Fayette County, I would like to take the opportunity to introduce myself. I am a Fayette County native, growing up in Jeffersonville, and a proud 2017 Miami Trace graduate.

I was an active 4-H member through my youth and have continued to volunteer with the program for the past six years. In 2022, I graduated from Wilmington College with a bachelor of science in agriculture with a concentration of animal science.

A few of the things I will be working on include overseeing the Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteer Program, assisting with the 4-H program, and creating the CarTeens program. I am excited to start this journey with OSU Extension.

I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a great group of people that focus on improving the community and supporting our youth. I am looking forward to working with all the individuals involved in these programs in the months to come.

Please feel free to stop into our office at 1415 US 22 SW to say hello and introduce yourself. Our office is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday- Friday. You can reach me by phone at 740-335-1150 or email at [email protected].