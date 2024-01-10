WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 9

Traffic Crash: Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Columbus Avenue in reference to a two-vehicle traffic crash. After investigation, it was determined that Margaret Hill failed to yield to another vehicle, causing the traffic crash. Hill was cited for right-of-way from private property.

Jan. 8

Bench Warrant: Officers were able to arrest Emily Dunn at 317 S. Fayette St. for having two failure to appear bench warrants out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court.

Jan. 7

Traffic Stop: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in Circle Avenue for multiple marked lane violations. The driver, Evan Funk, was arrested for OVI and transported to the Washington Court House Police Department, where he was issued his citation and released to a sober driver.

Traffic Stop: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Vine Street near Second for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, K-9 “Edox” was deployed by his handler and showed a positive indication on the vehicle. During the vehicle search, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. The drug paraphernalia was placed into evidence and the suspected drugs will be sent to BCI for testing. The passenger in the vehicle, Joseph Fleischmann, was arrested for an active arrest warrant through Adult Parole Authority and transported to the Fayette County Jail.