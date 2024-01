According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 9

Tisha L. Dunn, 50, 719 Rawling St., non-compliance suspension, expired tag.

Margaret J. Hill, 73, Bloomingburg, right-of-way private property violation.

Jan. 8

Emily A. Dunn, 30, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Howard L. Downing, 40, Chillicothe, non-compliance suspension.