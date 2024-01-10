Municipal Court undergoes major renovations

Renovations are ongoing at Washington Municipal Court. Photo courtesy of Gail Allen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington Municipal Court is undergoing some major renovations, according to court clerk Wynona Detty.

The renovations to the criminal and civil side of the building — to the right upon entering the front door — have been underway since late November. The Probation Department and the Clerk’s Offices are swapping sides for more needed space and safety.

The wall between the probation department and the criminal/civil office has been removed, opening the area for more space for deputy clerk desks. The court clerk will move to the front office near the stairway. The clerks should be moving across the hallway within the next two weeks, according to Detty.

After the clerks move, the vacated space will get an overhaul to accommodate the chief bailiff, Gene Ivers, in Detty’s old office, and the five probation officers he supervises.

The courtroom, judge’s office, and the payment office areas will not be affected. Detty said that there is a plan to put a public computer in the hallway for those needing to look up cases, which is currently located at the end of the clerk’s counter area.

According to Ivers, these changes are being done for the safety and convenience of the employees to better serve the court and citizens. All the renovations should be completed within the next six weeks, according to Detty.