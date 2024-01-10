Commissioners approve several contracts at first meeting of 2024

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Several contracts were approved by the Fayette County Commissioners at their first meeting of 2024.

The contract agreement between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Mentor, Inc. to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the Fayette County Children Services was approved. The effective term of the contract is from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 and the maximum payable under this contract is $60,000.

The contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and Mended Reeds for the placement and related services for children who are in the care and custody of the agency was approved. The effective term of the contract is from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 and the maximum amount payable under the contract is $60,000.

The county entered into a contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. for waste removal, transportation and disposal at the Fayette County Transfer Station at the rate of $39.50 per ton. This contract will be in effect for a period of three years, commencing on Dec. 21, 2023 and will run through Dec. 20, 2026. It will automatically be renewed for an additional three-year term unless either party gives notice of termination by certified mail to the other at least 60 days prior to the termination dates.

The commissioners entered into a lease with the State of Ohio, acting by and through the Department of Administrative Services, for the use of a Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) to install, construct, operate and maintain a 200-foot monopole communications tower at the intersection of Greene Road NE and State Route 38. The term commences Feb. 1, 2024 and ends June 30, 2025 with the option to renew the lease up to 30 successive and continuous terms of two years each.

The county entered into an agreement for the housing of Jackson County and Ross County prisoners in the Fayette County Adult Detention Center at a cost of $72.50 per prison per day. Jackson and Ross counties will be responsible for any ambulance/life squad fees as well as a $45 fee per hour, payable to Fayette County for medical escort to and from the Adena Fayette Medical Center emergency room and for all hospital care and services. This agreement is from the first day of this month until Dec. 31 of this year. This agreement may be extended and/or terminated upon the mutual agreement of the parties.

Commissioners approved a mileage allowance for employees to 55 cents per mile, effective Jan. 2.