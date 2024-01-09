Trio sworn in at WCHCS board meeting

At the Washington Court House City School District’s organizational school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, three members were sworn in to begin their four-year terms. (standing, l-r); Wendy Downing, Dr. Zach Camp, and Jennifer Lynch. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Ken Upthegrove was elected school board president during the Washington Court House City School District’s organizational school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Dr. Zach Camp was elected school board vice president during the Washington Court House City School District’s organizational school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House City School District held its annual organizational school board meeting on Monday at the district office.

At the meeting, three school board members were sworn in for their four-year terms that began Monday night. Those members included Dr. Zach Camp, Wendy Downing, and Jennifer Lynch. The trio will join Ken Upthegrove and Mark Chrisman to round out the school board.

The board elected Upthegrove as president and Camp as vice president for 2024 during the meeting.

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey then presented each of the board members with certificates in honor of January being Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) School Board Recognition Month.

Several coaches were approved for the spring athletic seasons, including Aaron Robertson as an assistant baseball coach, Scott Flowers as an assistant baseball coach, Brian Ream as the head varsity boys tennis coach, Greg Phipps as the assistant boys tennis coach, Louis Reid as the head varsity boys and girls track coach, Molly Dye as a high school assistant girls track coach, Raquel Warner as a high school assistant girls track coach, Taylor Alsop as the middle school head girls track coach, Jaelyn Mason as the middle school assistant girls track coach, Marlin Ellis as a high school assistant boys track coach, and Alan Grigsby as the middle school head boys track coach.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Bailey mentioned an all-day robotics tournament that will take place on Jan. 27 at Washington High School in the gymnasium. According to Bailey, over 62 teams from all over Ohio are registered to attend, with a couple thousand people expected to be in attendance.

The next WCHCS board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the District Office.