SOESC board members honored during School Board Recognition Month

WILMINGTON — January is School Board Recognition Month, and Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) is celebrating its board members for their dedication and commitment to the 12 districts and students it serves.

“The dedication, commitment, and vision of Southern Ohio ESC board members strive to fulfill our mission to foster an educational environment that ensures excellence in performance through shared expertise, collaborative partnerships, and continuous learning,” Superintendent Beth Justice said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

To serve over 20,000 students and 2,000 teachers in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties while partnering with Region 14/Hopewell Center in assisting school districts with their academic improvement efforts and special collaborative, Southern Ohio ESC board members remain committed to teaming with the districts to maintain a focus on children and their needs.

“With the leadership of Southern Ohio ESC Governing Board, we remain steadfast in providing high-quality services,” Justice said. “Our board aims to strengthen our partnership with member school districts as we focus on innovation, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking as we prepare our students for the future.”

Governing Board members serving Southern Ohio ESC are: Martha Gausman, Todd Hixson, Dr. Norma Kirby, Rod Lane, Dennis Mount, Richard Peck, Ruth Ann Ruth, and Roger West.