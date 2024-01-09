Panthers win Logan Elm Invitational

Miami Trace senior Asher LeBeau celebrated his 100th career victory at the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Photos by Ray Wise Miami Trace’s Lyric Dickerson won his weight class at the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Tyler Stevens (left) won his weight class at the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Miami Trace Panthers enjoy the moment after winning the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team competed in the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Panthers won the 16-team meet with a point total of 241.

GlenOak was second with 215.5 points and Granville was third, scoring 203 points.

For Miami Trace, Lyric Dickerson and Tyler Stevens won their respective weight classes.

Will Enochs, Brice Perkins, Landon St. Clair, Asher LeBeau and Conor Harrison placed second, Josh McGraw placed fourth, Garrett Carson was fifth and John Queen was sixth.

LeBeau reached a milestone in his career, recording his 100th career victory at Logan Elm.

Logan Elm was fourth with 177.5 points.

London was seventh with 140.5 and McClain was 12th with 61.5 points.

Miami Trace is at Wilmington tonight and will host McClain for a Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday at 6 p.m.