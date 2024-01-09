Miami Trace gymnastics places 3rd at 12-team Country Day meet

Miami Trace’s Tori Johnson performing her backwalkover / back handspring connection atop the balance beam at the gymnastic invitational at Cincinnati Country Day Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Courtesy photo

CINCINNATI — On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, with 24 schools represented and 12 competing teams, the Miami Trace High School gymnastics program held its own, capturing a third place finish (with 121 team points) behind Lakota East, (second, 125.15) and Centerville who won the meet with 131.1 team points.

The gymnasts from Miami Trace, Washington, Adena and Unioto High Schools combined for 16 new high marks awarded by the judges at the meet.

“These girls are perfecting and adding new skills in their routines,” head coach Susan Holloway said.

The elated coach exclaimed with pride that the gymnasts trained continually over the holiday break and have challenged themselves to incorporate higher required skills. The result was improved overall routines and confidence, along with the better scores achieved.

Adena’s senior gymnast, Claire Robinson, led the scoring and stood atop the rankings. Robinson competes on all four Olympic events — vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Robinson completed the meet in seventh place out of 49 gymnastics in the All-Around with a 32.8 score.

Garnering a career high 9.0 awarded score on floor exercise, Robinson placed third out of 65 competitors on the event.

The Warrior gymnast ranked sixth on balance beam (8.3) out of 74 competitors. An uneven bars score of 7.4 placed Robinson in 13th. She was 14th on vault with an 8.1 score.

Panther gymnast Tori Johnson stood right behind Robinson on the floor exercise awards, placing fourth out of 65 competing athletes at the competition.

Johnson also placed 11th on vault (8.15).

Miami Trace’s Bayley Carr placed fifth (8.25) while teammate Zandra West stood in eighth (8.2) on the same event. West also ranked 10th out of 67 with her uneven bars routine.

The team will be getting back to the gym to train further for their next competition this Saturday, the Wolfpack Invitational at Worthington Kilbourne High School.