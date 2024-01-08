Two locals named to the SNHU fall 2023 President’s List

Two locals have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2023 President’s List: July Wellman of Mount Sterling and Hunter Wiltshire of Greenfield.

The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.