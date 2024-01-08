Locals named to Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List

Two Washington Court House residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2023: Chandler Carr and Alayna Huddleson.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.