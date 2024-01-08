Lady Lions begin 2024 with 48-10 win over Zane Trace

Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi (10) led her team in scoring with 16 points despite often being double-teamed, as is the case above, during a non-conference game against Zane Trace Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington senior Lilly Shaw looks for an outlet while closely defended during the game against Zane Trace Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Washington High School. Trinity George, Washington senior, surveys the Zane Trace defensive alignment during a non-conference game at WHS Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Washington High School junior Maggi Wall takes a shot against Zane Trace Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Wall finished the game with 13 points.

Having games against New Hope and KIPP cancelled, the Washington Lady Lions had not played a game 12 days. Not since a 37-33 win over Whiteoak on Dec. 27 had Washington been in action.

It was a well-rested Washington team that hosted the Pioneers of Zane Trace High School Monday, Jan. 8 for the first game of 2024.

Zane Trace had played two days prior, falling to Adena, 68-23.

The Lady Lions scored the first 17 points of the game and rolled to a 48-10 victory.

Washington is now 7-6 overall, while Zane Trace falls to 1-12.

Sophomore Emma Houston broke the scoring slump for Zane Trace at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter. She finished as her team’s leading scorer with four points.

Washington held a 19-2 lead at the end of the first half.

The Lady Lions enjoyed a fairly prolific third quarter, pouring in 20 points to six for Zane Trace to take an insurmountable lead of 39-8.

Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi led the way with 16 points. She made two shots from behind the three-point line and finished with six rebounds.

Junior Maggi Wall reached double figures in scoring with 13 points. She had one three-point field goal and four rebounds.

Sophomore Eliana Racine also made double-digits in scoring with 10 points. Racine led Washington with seven rebounds, five of those from the offensive glass.

A quartet of players — senior Lilly Shaw, sophomore Calee Ellars and freshmen Iyanna Brown and Braegan Shiltz — each scored two points and senior Kaithlyn Maquiling scored one.

Senior Trinity George had five rebounds, with two of those from the offensive boards.

Also for Zane Trace, sophomore Carlie Clark scored three, senior Chloe Heshiser had two points and sophomore Brynn Snavely scored one.

Houston and junior Aubree Thomas tied for the team lead in rebounds for Zane Trace, each with five.

It was good to get back out on the court for a game, Washington head coach John Denen said afterward.

“I liked the intensity we played with, because we haven’t played in a while,” Denen said. “We had two games that were cancelled. We haven’t been on the floor since Dec. 27.

“Our kids have put in some time,” Denen said. “I thought their conditioning was pretty good.

“We came out and played with some intensity,” Denen said. “I knew we’d be a little bit rusty.

“I have to give (Zane Trace head) coach (Josh) Blakeman (credit),” Denen said. “They played a good 2-3 zone. He abandoned it in the second half, which he kind of had to do because we were up.”

Washington returns to Frontier Athletic Conference action with a game at Hillsboro High School Wednesday evening.

Zane Trace is back in Scioto Valley Conference play Friday at home against Huntington.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 10 20 9 — 48

ZT 0 2 6 2 — 10

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-1-1; Maggi Wall 5 (1)-0-13; Aysha Haney 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 4 (2)-2-16; Eliana Racine 4-2-10; Jordyn Gray 0-0-0; Trinity George 0-0-0; Iyanna Brown 1-0-2; Calee Ellars 1-0-2; Lilly Shaw 1-0-2; Braegan Shiltz 1-0-2. TOTALS — 17 (3)-5-48. Free throw shooting: 5 of 12 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Wead-Salmi, 2; Wall. Field goal shooting: 20 of 53 for 38 percent. Turnovers: 10. Rebounds: 34 (12 offensive).

ZANE TRACE — Carlie Clark 1-1-3; Chloe Heshiser 1-0-2; Brynn Snavely 0-1-1; Haylynn Boggess-Pierce 0-0-0; Aubree Thomas 0-0-0; Maddison Will 0-0-0; Lily Rose 0-0-0; Abby Millet 0-0-0; Emma Houston 2-0-4; Ashleigh Hupp 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4-2-10. Free throw shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 4 of 34 for 12 percent. Turnovers: 13. Rebounds: 16 (3 offensive).

___

Washington j-v team notches win over Zane Trace

In the junior-varsity game Monday, Washington improved to 3-8 on the season with a 20-18 win over Zane Trace.

Jordyn Gray and Jada Ryan shared the team scoring lead for Washington, each with six points.

Keeona Ramirez and Braegan Shiltz both scored three points (Shiltz made a three-point shot) and Aysha Haney scored two.

Maddison Will led the game in scoring for Zane Trace with eight points.