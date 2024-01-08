Five locals named to SNHU 2023 Dean’s List

Five locals have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2023 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

The local students are: Cheryl Faulkner of Jeffersonville, Forshey Calderon of Washington Court House, Jacob Webb of Greenfield, Connie Hansen of Jamestown, and Sharron Combs of Jamestown.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.