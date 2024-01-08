First Ohio High School Basketball AP Polls released

On Monday, the Top Ten teams in each division in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll were announced:

Girls

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (7) 10-1 97

2. Marysville 9-1 74

3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73

4. Cin. Princeton (1) 8-1 56

5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 10-1 52

6. Strongsville 12-0 45

7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40

8. Akr. Hoban 10-1 39

9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18

10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98

2. Akr. SVSM 10-0 80

3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 11-0 75

4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63

5. Circleville 11-0 40

6. Copley 11-2 32

(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32

8. Marietta 10-2 27

9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24

10. Granville 9-0 18

(tie) Beloit W. Branch 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (4) 12-0 84

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82

3. Kettering Alter (2) 12-1 81

4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50

5. Portsmouth 9-1 44

6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42

7. Cin. Country Day 8-2 32

8. Cols. Africentric 8-2 29

9. Warrensville Hts. 10-1 24

10. Waynesville 12-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (4) 12-1 91

2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88

3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68

4. Loudonville (1) 12-0 58

5. Newark Cath. 10-0 53

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2 39

7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32

8. Waterford 10-1 31

9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20

10. Richmond Hts. 8-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.

Boys

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77

2. Findlay 8-0 69

3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67

(tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-1 67

5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65

6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63

7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43

8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42

9. Cin. Elder 8-0 28

10. Beavercreek (1) 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.<

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 11-0 99

2. Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 94

3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93

4. Cin. Wyoming 6-0 58

5. Willard 9-1 50

6. Cols. Hartley 8-1 48

7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 9-0 36

8. Youngs. Ursuline 7-2 20

9. Creston Norwayne 8-0 18

10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 9-1 106

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89

3. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 70

4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 50

5. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 46

6. New Madison Tri-Village 9-0 28

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 9-1 28

8. Malvern 10-0 23

9. Cin. Mariemont 7-1 22

10. Fairview Park Fairview 5-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96

2. Russia (3) 9-0 90

3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80

4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70

5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47

6. S. Webster 9-1 41

7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28

8. Leesburg Fairfield 12-0 26

(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 9-0 26

10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.