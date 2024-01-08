First Ohio High School Basketball AP Polls released

On Monday, the Top Ten teams in each division in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll were announced:
Girls
DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (7) 10-1 97
2. Marysville 9-1 74
3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73
4. Cin. Princeton (1) 8-1 56
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 10-1 52
6. Strongsville 12-0 45
7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40
8. Akr. Hoban 10-1 39
9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18
10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98
2. Akr. SVSM 10-0 80
3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 11-0 75
4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63
5. Circleville 11-0 40
6. Copley 11-2 32
(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32
8. Marietta 10-2 27
9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24
10. Granville 9-0 18
(tie) Beloit W. Branch 11-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.
DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (4) 12-0 84
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82
3. Kettering Alter (2) 12-1 81
4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50
5. Portsmouth 9-1 44
6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42
7. Cin. Country Day 8-2 32
8. Cols. Africentric 8-2 29
9. Warrensville Hts. 10-1 24
10. Waynesville 12-0 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (4) 12-1 91
2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88
3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68
4. Loudonville (1) 12-0 58
5. Newark Cath. 10-0 53
6. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2 39
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32
8. Waterford 10-1 31
9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20
10. Richmond Hts. 8-0 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.
Boys
DIVISION I
1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77
2. Findlay 8-0 69
3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67
(tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-1 67
5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65
6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63
7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43
8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42
9. Cin. Elder 8-0 28
10. Beavercreek (1) 8-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.<
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 11-0 99
2. Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 94
3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93
4. Cin. Wyoming 6-0 58
5. Willard 9-1 50
6. Cols. Hartley 8-1 48
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 9-0 36
8. Youngs. Ursuline 7-2 20
9. Creston Norwayne 8-0 18
10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-2 12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 9-1 106
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89
3. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 70
4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 50
5. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 46
6. New Madison Tri-Village 9-0 28
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 9-1 28
8. Malvern 10-0 23
9. Cin. Mariemont 7-1 22
10. Fairview Park Fairview 5-0 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96
2. Russia (3) 9-0 90
3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80
4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70
5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47
6. S. Webster 9-1 41
7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28
8. Leesburg Fairfield 12-0 26
(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 9-0 26
10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.