Panthers take care of business, beat Pioneers, 55-46

Miami Trace sophomore Adam Guthrie puts up a shot in the lane during a non-conference game with Zane Trace Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points in a 55-46 Miami Trace victory. Also pictured for the Panthers is senior Coleden May. Senior Austin Boedeker takes the ball to the basket while guarded by Zane Trace junior Landon Robinson Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Boedeker scored 12 points for the Panthers. Miami Trace sophomore Grant Guess goes in for a layup against Zane Trace Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Adam Guthrie (34), Bryson Osborne (at right) and in the foreground at left, senior Austin Boedeker. Senior Coleden May goes for two for Miami Trace during a non-conference game against Zane Trace Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The game was played at Miami Trace High School.

The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to move on after a tough loss to the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, Jan. 3 when they hosted the Pioneers of Zane Trace High School Saturday, Jan. 6.

It was another good start to the game for Miami Trace and the Panthers withstood what the Pioneers threw at them — including hitting 8 of 16 three-point field goals — to post a 55-46 victory.

Sophomore Adam Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

Guthrie led the Panthers in rebounds with eight and also had two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Senior Austin Boedeker scored 12 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Senior Bryson Osborne also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Osborne had three rebounds and led the Panthers in assists with six and steals with three. He also blocked one shot.

Senior Coleden May scored five points (with one three) to go with three rebounds and one assist.

Junior Skye Salyers also made one three-point field goal, finishing with five points. He also recorded one blocked shot.

Miami Trace improves to 9-3 overall on the season.

Zane Trace was led by junior Landon Robinson with 17 points. He made five of the Pioneers’ eight three-point baskets.

Sophomore Gunnar McCullough scored 12 points.

Junior Noah Houston scored 10 points for Zane Trace, with two threes in the game.

Senior Brock Jarrell scored five points and hit one three.

Miami Trace had a very good night shooting the ball. The Panthers finished 24 of 38 for 63 percent.

Zane Trace was not hitting at that level, but fared reasonably well, making 18 of 40 shots for 45 percent.

The Pioneers shot the ball better from the outside than they did overall, making 8 of 16 from behind the line for 50 percent.

The Panthers made 2 of 8 shots outside the three-point line for 25 percent.

Miami Trace had 12 turnovers in the game to 18 for Zane Trace.

Miami Trace had eight steals and five offensive rebounds to seven offensive rebounds for the Pioneers.

The Panthers took a 6-0 lead to begin the game and later in the quarter held leads of 10-2 and 14-4 before the period ended with Miami Trace holding a 14-9 lead.

The Panthers shot 60 percent in the first quarter.

There was more good shooting to come for Miami Trace as they began the second quarter with an 8-0 run for a 22-9 lead midway through the quarter.

Miami Trace enjoyed, however briefly, its biggest lead of the game to that juncture, 14 points, after a three by Salyers.

Zane Trace made back-to-back threes and at the half, the Panthers were in the lead, 29-16.

Near the five-minute mark of the third quarter, the Panthers were in front by 16 (37-21).

At the end of the third quarter, Miami Trace led, 45-33.

Zane Trace showed their tenacity under veteran head coach Gary Kellough and cut Miami Trace’s lead down to as few as five (51-46) with 2:57 left in the game.

Osborne and Guthrie scored for the Panthers and the Pioneers, with no fouls against them in the fourth quarter, had to begin fouling. The first foul came with 1:02 to play in the game.

The Pioneers committed three additional fouls but there simply was not enough time remaining to send the Panthers to the line as Miami Trace concluded the evening’s efforts with a 55-46 victory.

“The mindset was just to be as a team, come in and just go out there and play,” Miami Trace interim head coach Brian Southward said. “That’s what it’s all about.

“Yes, we had a bad game the last (time). I understand that and I took the blame on that,” Southward said. “We had some good practices and we came in and kept our heads focused.

“I told them there are two things you can (control) — attitude and effort — that’s the only two things you guys can control,” Southward said. “If you guys control those, we’ll go a pretty long way.”

Southward said the Panthers wanted to get 6-7 sophomore Adam Guthrie involved.

“The main thing I always want to do is get (Adam) the ball,” Southward said. “I knew we had a pretty good size (advantage) on them tonight. Especially early, we wanted to get the big lead again.”

The Panthers lead the Frontier Athletic Conference at 5-0 and return to conference play when they host the Cavaliers of Chillicothe High School Tuesday with the j-v game starting at 6 p.m.

Back on Dec. 5, Miami Trace won at Chillicothe, 63-50.

The Cavaliers fell to 4-7 overall after a 43-27 loss to Western Brown Saturday, Jan. 6. Chillicothe is 1-4 in the FAC.

“Chillicothe just beat a good Vinton County team,” Southward said. The Cavs beat now 8-2 Vinton County on Dec. 28, 65-61.

Miami Trace hosts McClain on Friday, Jan. 12 and then has a week off before hosting Hillsboro on Friday, Jan. 19.

McClain fell to 1-9 on the season after a 74-69 double-overtime loss at home to Vinton County on Jan. 5.

McClain plays at Jackson Tuesday, Jan. 9. Jackson improved to 8-4 overall after a 57-54 win over Wheelersburg on Jan. 2. That was just Wheelersburg’s second loss of the season.

Hillsboro is now 6-3 overall after back-to-back losses to Eastern (56-47) and Adena (80-57).

Zane Trace is now 4-5 and will return to Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday at home against Paint Valley.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 15 16 10 — 55

ZT 9 7 17 13 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Grant Guess 0-0-0; Coleden May 1 (1)-0-5; Brady Armstrong 2-0-4; Skye Salyers 1 (1)-0-5; Austin Boedeker 5-2-12; Adam Guthrie 8-3-19; Bryson Osborne 5-0-10. TOTALS — 22 (2)-5-55. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: May, Salyers. Field goal shooting: 24 of 38 for 63 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 22 (5 offensive). Turnovers: 12. Assists: 14. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 3. Fouls: 9.

ZANE TRACE — Noah Houston 2 (2)-0-10; Ezra Rippeth 1-0-2; Brock Jarrell 1 (1)-0-5; Landon Robinson 1 (5)-0-17; Carter Langley 0-0-0; Gunnar McCullough 5-2-12. TOTALS — 10 (8)-2-46. Free throw shooting: 2 of 3 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Robinson, 5; Houston, 2; Jarrell. Field goal shooting: 18 of 40 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 7.

___

Miami Trace wins j-v game with Pioneers

Miami Trace won the j-v game against Zane Trace Saturday, Jan. 6, 28-27 in overtime.

Miami Trace is now 11-1 overall.

Conner Napier was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 12 points.

Julian Baker scored seven, making one three-point field goal along the way. Cade Whitaker scored five (with one three), and Bryson Yeoman and Keenan Moore both scored two for the Panthers.

Grady Stewart led the Pioneers with nine points. He had one three-point bucket.

Roman Berry hit two threes for six points and a trio of players — Jordan Powell, Jamison Hill and Sebastian Ray — each contributed four points for Zane Trace.

___

Panthers win freshman game against Zane Trace

In the freshman game Saturday, Miami Trace posted a 25-18 win to improve to 5-3 overall.

Anthony Huffer led the game for Miami Trace with 12 points.

Dane Wilt hit one three for the Panthers and finished with seven points and Evan Parsley, Kenton Berry and Gage Henry each scored two for Miami Trace.

Roman Berry led Zane Trace with six points.

Lantz Stevens hit one three for the Pioneers and completed the game with five points. Reed Singer hit one three and Blake Payne scored one point for Zane Trace.