Blue Lions fall to Silver Knights on the road, 66-45

Blue Lion senior Garrett Rickman (1) uses a screen from Isaiah Haithcock (30) during the game against Bishop Ready on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Washington would fall by a score of 66-45 Photo by Christy Wall

COLUMBUS — On Friday, the Washington Blue Lions (8-1, 3-1 in the FAC) would make the trip to Bishop Ready High School to take on the Silver Knights (5-2).

A season ago, the Bishop Ready Silver Knights were 28-0 and made it to the Division II State Semifinals before falling to Akron Buchtel by a score of 60-50.

One of their 28 wins was a 66-30 victory over the Blue Lions at Washington High School on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Blue Lions came into Friday’s contest looking to avenge the loss from a season ago, but they dug themselves a hole that they simply weren’t able to get out of as the Silver Knights prevailed by a score of 66-45.

Bishop Ready jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter, before a basket from Garrett Rickman ended the run.

At the end of the first quarter, Washington trailed 21-4.

The Blue Lions trailed by as many as 24 points in the second quarter but were able to cut the deficit to 18 at the half, 36-18.

Washington got within 15 points late in the third after threes from Will Miller, John Wall, and Rickman, but that was as close as they got as the Silver Knights pulled away and secured the win.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff shared some comments following the contest.

“No moral victories. We got beat by a really good team that got off to a 19-0 start and then we played them heads up for the next three quarters. I was proud of the fight that we showed after the first quarter, but playing really good teams also exposes weaknesses. We have a big league game against Hillsboro at home on Tuesday.”

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Garrett Rickman led in scoring with 13 points, and secured two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Isaiah Haithcock scored 11 and had five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

John Wall was next with nine, and added three steals and one rebound.

Gabe Tayese added four points, Will Miller and Noah Haithcock each added three points, and Jacob Lindsey chipped in two.

Miller had one assist and one steal, and Haithcock had four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Roman Chijevsky added two rebounds to the teams total.

Washington (8-2, 3-1 in the FAC) will finish their first round of Frontier Athletic Conference games on Tuesday, Jan. 9 when they host the Hillsboro Indians.

Bishop Ready (6-2) is back in action on Saturday at Shawnee at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 4 14 17 10 — 45

B 21 15 16 14 — 66

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 5 (1)-0-13; John Wall 1 (2)-1-9; Javin Baker 0-0-0; Will Miller 0 (1)-0-3; Noah Haithcock 0-3-3; Gabe Tayese 1-2-4; Roman Chijevesky 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 2-7-11; Jacob Lindsey 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (4)-13-45. Free throw shooting: 13 of 19 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 2, Rickman, Miller. Field goal shooting: 14 of 42 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 18 for 22 percent. Rebounds: 14 (4 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 11.

BISHOP READY — Kayden Schaffer 3 (1)-1-10; Andreas Gordon 3-1-7; Micah Germany 5 (2)-3-19; Josh Paul 2 (3)-2-15; Uthman Sherif 4-2-10; Conlan Dent 2-1-5. TOTALS — 19 (6)-10-66. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Paul 3, Germany 2, Schaffer. Turnovers: 15.

Blue Lion j-v team falls to Bishop Ready

In the j-v contest, Washington would xx by a score of 71-27.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Javin Baker led the team with seven points, followed by Avery Wightman and Jordan Lamb with six, Jeston Everhart with five, C.J. Davis with two, and Cooper Robertson with one point.

Washington freshman lose to Silver Knights

In the freshman contest, the Blue Lions lost, 32-25.

Statistically for Washington, Evan Wilson led with 10 points, followed by Austin Hughes and Xavier Malone with four, Quinton Marine with three, and Channing Wightman and Kiontae Tyree with two.